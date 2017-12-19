Two Injured In Liberty Township Crash

12/19/17 – 5:28 P.M.

An injury crash in Liberty township sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. The Hancock County Sheriff’s office reports the accident happened at the intersection of County Roads 9 and 313. 20-year-old Shelbi Tipple was heading south on CR 9 and stopped at the intersection. She didn’t see 40-year-old Josh Walton of Ada as she pulled through the intersection to make a left turn. Walton hit Tipple on the driver’s side.

Hanco EMS took both drivers to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Officers cited Tipple for failure to yield at a stop sign.