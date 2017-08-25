Two Injured In Marion Township Crash

08/25/17 – 2:09 P.M.

A two car crash on State Route 12 in Marion Township sent two people to the hospital this morning. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened around 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of 12 and Township Road 212. 24-year old Hadeel Salameh of Findlay was heading north on 212. She pulled out of the stop sign at State ROute 12 and into the path of 31-year-old Ashley Nelson’s vehicle.

Salameh and Nelson both suffered injuries from the crash. Hanco EMS took them to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Officers cited Salameh for failure to yield the right of way.