Two Injured In North Main Street Crash

8/31/17 – 5:35 A.M.

A two-car crash injured two people on North Main Street in Findlay Wednesday night. The Findlay Police Department reports the collision happened at the intersection of Foulke Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

77-year-old Dannie Vermillion of Findlay was driving west on Foulke when he pulled into the path of a southbound car driven by 67-year-old Daniel Smith of Findlay. The impact of the crash caused Vermillion’s pickup truck to roll three times.

Hanco Ambulance took Vermillion and his passenger, 61-year-old Patricia Smith, to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police cited Vermillion for failure to yield.