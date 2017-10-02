Two Injured In Saturday Crash In Jackson Township

10/2/17 – 5:41 A.M.

A two-car crash injured two people in Jackson Township over the weekend. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened at the intersection of State Route 15 and Township Road 180 just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

A pickup truck driven by 53-year-old Timothy Lester of Marion was eastbound on Route 15 when 21-year-old Erica Cole of Findlay tried to cross the highway and pulled into the path of Lester’s truck. Hanco EMS took Cole and a 2-year-old passenger in her car to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. The crash did not injure Lester.

Deputies cited Cole for failure to stop.