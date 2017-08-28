Two Injured In Three Car Crash In Arcadia

8/28/17 – 7:29 A.M.

A three-car crash injured two people in Arcadia late last week. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the collision happened just after 3 p.m. Friday on Fremont Street.

47-year-old Laura Greer of Findlay was driving northeast when she hit the back of a car driven by 39-year-old Tara Reinhard of Fostoria. Reinhard’s car then hit the back of a third car. Hanco Ambulance took Greer to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Fostoria EMS took Reinhard to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

Deputies cited Greer for an assured clear distance violation.