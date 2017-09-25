Two Injured In Three-Car Crash Northeast Of Findlay

9/25/17 -8:00 A.M.

A three-car crash injured two people over the weekend in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the collision happened just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Marion Township, northeast of Findlay.

89-year-old Thelma Sparks of Lebanon, Ohio was driving south on Township Road 212 when she pulled in front of a westbound car on State Route 12 driven by 76-year-old Addie Moore of Fostoria. The collision spun the two cars into a third car driven by 29-year-old Victoria Wurm of Perrysburg.

Hanco EMS took Sparks and Moore to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Deputies cited Sparks for failure to yield.