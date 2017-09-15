Two Injured In Thursday Crash Outside Of Findlay

9/15/17 – 6:47 A.M.

A two car crash injured two people in Hancock County Thursday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened at the intersections of Allen Township Roads 215 and 230 just before 2 p.m.

19-year-old Thomas Westrick of Findlay stopped at the intersection with Road 215, but then pulled into the path of a car driven by 51-year-old James Kearns of Forest. Hanco Ambulance took both drivers to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Deputies cited Westrick for failure to yield.