Two Injured In Wood County Crash Thursday

12/15/17 – 7:33 A.M.

A two-car crash injured two people south of Weston in Wood County Thursday morning. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports Ricky Hull was driving east on State Route 281 around 6:45 a.m. when he hit a northbound car driven by Daisy Wright at the intersection with State Route 235.

A medical helicopter took Wright to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. An ambulance took Hull to Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green.

The crash remains under investigation.