Two more arrested in connection with London subway terror attack

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images(LONDON) — London Metropolitan police arrested two more men early Wednesday in connection with last week’s bombing of a subway car in Parsons Green.

Police said they arrested two men, ages 48 and 30, in Newport, Wales, just after 5 a.m. local time. The men were arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act after officers executed a warrant at the address where the two men were located.

A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening at a different address in Newport.

The total number of people held in the attack is now five. None of the five men have been identified by police.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in Hounslow, a borough in west London, by detectives with the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, and earlier Saturday police had evacuated a house in a London suburb as well as part of the Port of Dover after arresting an 18-year-old man that morning in the southeastern coastal city in connection with the attack, police said.

Thirty people were injured in the attack on Sept. 15 at the Parsons Green subway stop in London. Police said an apparent bucket bomb exploded during the Friday morning commute, injuring 30 people. All of the injuries were considered minor. Authorities said the bomb did not fully explode, likely limiting the number of casualties.

“This continues to be a fast-moving investigation,” said Dean Haydon, head of the Counter Terrorism Command, in a press release. “A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on Friday. We now have five men in custody, and searches are continuing at four addresses. Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack.”

Police said the search at the Hounslow property had concluded, but two addresses in Surrey and two in Newport were still being combed over by authorities.

The terror threat was lowered to “severe” from “critical” over the weekend, but police warned on Wednesday that the public should remain vigilant and report any unusual activity.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.