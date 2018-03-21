Two Teens Dead After Crashing Into Crook In Wood County

03/21/18 – 5:44 P.M.

Two teens from Deshler were found dead inside a car submerged in a creek west of Weston. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that they received a 911 call around 11:20 a.m. about the car. When they arrived, they found and recovered a Chevrolet Monte Carlo with the help of the Toledo Fire Department’s dive team.

Inside they found 17-year-old Xavier Wensink and his brother, 14-year-old Aidan Wensink. Officers say that Xavier was driving but that it is unclear when the accident happened.

The Crash remains under investigation.