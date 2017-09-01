Tyler Perry donating $1 million to Harvey relief efforts, $250K to Joel Osteen's church

ABC/Alex Rocco

(LOS ANGELES) — Tyler Perry is the latest celebrity to be donating big bucks to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Perry announced in a video posted to his Facebook page on Thursday that he’s donating $1 million to relief efforts, a quarter of which will be going to Joel Osteen‘s Lakewood Church.

The Houston mega-church pastor was criticized for not initially opening the doors of his church to people seeking storm shelter, though this week Osteen told Good Morning America the church’s doors were open to people seeking refuge as soon as flood waters around the church had receded enough so that entry into the building, which holds 16,000 people, was safe.

“I know that there’s been some controversy about Joel Osteen and him not opening the doors of the church,” Perry said in his Facebook video. “Joel and Victoria are amazing people — there’s no way that they would lock people out of the church or not let people seek shelter.”

“There were some safety concerns, and I spoke to them on the phone, and it all made perfect sense to me,” Perry continued. “So, before you just run and judge someone real quick, you need to know the whole circumstances.”

Perry also is donating $250,000 to Beyoncé’s pastor, Rudy Rasmus, who the Houston Chronicle has reported is working with the singer’s foundation on relief efforts.

