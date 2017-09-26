U.S. Air ForceAirman Tymon T. Moore graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training alsoearn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Moore is the son of Ty H. Moore of Lima, Ohio, and Lynnette L. Campbell of Van Wert, Ohio,brother of Ty H. Moore of Ada, Ohio, and Lynn L. Swartz of Lima, Ohio, and grandson of John A. McDonald of Lima, Ohio.

He is a 2016 graduate of Van Wert High School, Van Wert, Ohio.