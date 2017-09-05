U.S. stocks tumble amid tensions with North Korea

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A major sell-off on Tuesday as investors fretted over concerns about North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 234.25 (-1.07 percent) to finish at 21,753.31.

The Nasdaq sunk 59.76 (-0.93 percent) to close at 6,375.57, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,457.85, down 18.70 (-0.76 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 2.73 percent higher with prices over $48.50 per barrel as the effects of Harvey continue to linger.

Gold hit its highest level of the year at $1,346 per ounce as investors are looked for safe havens amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Winners and Losers: Shares of Bank of America sunk 3.24 percent.

Biotech company Insmed Inc. announced its lung disorder drug was successful in a late-stage trial, causing shares to soar 119.61 percent.

