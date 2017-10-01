Uber CEO plans to meet with London transport officials

Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images(LONDON) — The battle between Uber and the city of London may not be over yet.

The ride-sharing service announced that its chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, will meet with Transport for London Commissioner Mike Brown. This comes a week after the city decided to revoke Uber’s operating license.

City officials said they were concerned with how Uber handled criminal offenses, medical certificates and drivers’ background checks. The company has since apologized for its “mistakes.”

The decision has drawn criticism from Londoners who use the service regularly. A petition urging the city to allow Uber to stay has put pressure on Transport for London and the mayor, Sadiq Khan. So far, the petition has more than 822,000 signatures.

Dara Khosrowshahi accepted his role as Uber’s CEO after the company’s founder, Travis Kalanick, stepped down in June amid several ethical and legal scandals.

The meeting between Khosrowshahi and Brown is scheduled for Tuesday. Uber’s current license expires on Saturday.

