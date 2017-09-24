Uber considers next steps after losing license to operate in London

Uber(LONDON) – Uber’s general manager in London wants to “know what we can do” after the company lost its license to operate in the city.

Tom Elvidge told the Sunday Times that while the company hasn’t “been asked to make any changes, we’d like to know what we can do.”

“That requires a dialogue we sadly haven’t been able to have,” he said.

London’s transportation authority, Transport for London (TfL), said Uber, whose current license would expire by Sept. 30, was not fit to hold a private-hire operator license due to “public safety and security implications.”

TfL cited failures to conduct thorough background checks on drivers and report criminal offenses as the reasons.

Uber has 21 days to appeal TfL’s decision. The company can continue operating “until the appeals process has been exhausted.”

More than 3 million customers use the Uber app in London, along with 400,000 drivers.

