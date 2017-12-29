Uber driver arrested in stolen $250K Ferrari

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) — Police in one Florida city had some fun with a person they pulled over in a $250,000 stolen black Ferrari on Thursday.

Hilburn Hunkins, 26, was pulled over Thursday morning after police observed him “driving suspiciously” and communicating with a driver in a high-end red Corvette, according to the police report. He was pulled over by a Gainesville/Alachua County Drug Task Force officer, with a license plate reader, who quickly determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Hunkins has been charged with grand larceny.

Gainesville police took to their Facebook account to gloat over the arrest, laying out five “pro tips” for people to pay attention to.

Those tips included, “Don’t steal stuff. It’s just not nice,” and, “Certainly don’t steal a $250,000 2017 Ferrari California.”

Police also joked the 18 miles per gallon on the window sticker was “incorrect,” and, “We were only able to get 10mpg out of it when we drove it to the station.” The fifth tip clarified that was a joke.

According to the police report, Hunkins first said the car belonged to a friend, though he couldn’t come up with a name. He asked to use his cellphone and then tried to erase it before police could look.

Hunkins, who was born in the Virgin Islands, told police he was an Uber driver, though he did not have a passenger in the Ferrari at the time of his arrest.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.