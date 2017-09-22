Uber loses license to operate in London

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — London is putting the brakes on Uber.

The ride-hailing company won’t be issued a new license to operate in London, according to Transport for London (TfL).

TfL said Uber, whose current license would expire by Sept. 30, was not fit to hold a private-hire operator license due to “public safety and security implications.” TfL cited Uber’s approach to reporting criminal offenses and conducting background checks on drivers.

Uber has 21 days to appeal TfL’s decision. More than 3 million customers use the Uber app in London, along with 400,000 drivers.

