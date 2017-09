ERIE, PA. — The University of Findlay volleyball team remained unbeaten with a pair of nonleague victories over St. Michael’s 25-14, 25-15, 25-20 and Gannon 25-23, 31-33, 25-19, 25-22 on Saturday. The Oilers are now 7-0, having dropped only five sets. Carey grad Shelby Kin racked up 22 k…