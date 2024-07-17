Agencies Joining For Large-Scale SWAT Training Exercise

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

ATTENTION TIFFIN COMMUNITY

Subject: Large-Scale Emergency Services Training Exercise

On Wednesday, July 17th, the Emergency Service Unit (ESU) will be conducting a significant combined training exercise. This exercise will include personnel from the Tiffin Police Department, Fostoria Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division, Fostoria Fire Department, Findlay Police, and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The training will begin in the morning at the former Kears Speed Shop building located at 6 E. Market St. Here, participating agencies will review and examine equipment, vehicles, and other assets to familiarize themselves with the available resources in the event of a combined operation.

In the afternoon, the training will move to the vacant building at 234 S. Monroe St., next to the School Administration building, to conduct practice scenarios.

Throughout the day, you will notice a large presence of SWAT operators and equipment at both locations. Please be assured that this is strictly a training exercise, and there is no cause for alarm.

We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to enhance our readiness and coordination for the safety of our community.

Thank you,

Chief Pauly