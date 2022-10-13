Application period for NRCS RCPP open

USDA is awarding $197 million for 41 locally led conservation projects through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). RCPP is a partner-driven program that leverages partner resources to advance innovative projects that address climate change, enhance water quality, and address other critical challenges on agricultural land. Applications for RCPP are taken on a continuous basis, however, interested landowners are encouraged to contact their local NRCS service center prior to the Nov. 14, 2022 signup deadline to be considered for funding in the current cycle.

Through RCPP, NRCS provides financial and technical resources to producers and landowner to improve their operations, commodity production and environmental benefits. Projects in Ohio include the following.

Rocky Fork RCPP

Highland Soil and Water Conservation District and five local state and federal partners are working with producers and landowners to protect water quality, reduce soil erosion, and provide habitat for at-risk species in the Rocky Fork Watershed. The partnership will help producers implement cover crops, field borders, and filter strips to reduce soil erosion and nutrient runoff, helping alleviate algal blooms in Rocky Fork Lake.… Continue reading