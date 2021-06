Maren Morris will join Brandi Carlile, Tedeschi Trucks and Bonnie Raitt to headline the Moon Crush Music Vacation in Miramar Beach, Florida this fall. Moon Crush’s Harvest Moon runs October 20-23. The event also features performances by Ben Harper, Lennon Stella, Keb’ Mo’, Phil & Tim Hanseroth, Brett Dennen, Joshua Radin, Joy Oladokun and Molly Tuttle.