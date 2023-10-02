‘Black Swamp Classic’ Raises Money For Local Organizations

(From the Findlay YMCA)

The 23rd Annual Black Swamp Classic, a philanthropic golf outing, was held on September 18th and 19th, 2023, at the Findlay Country Club and was a tremendous success.

This year’s event hosted a total of 55 teams from local organizations and raised an impressive $312,000 to be divided equally between the Findlay YMCA, the Putnam County YMCA, and the Braden Kramer Foundation.

These funds will be used to support programs and initiatives that improve the health, wellness, and character of youth in the community. The event surpassed a remarkable milestone by raising a total of $3 million over its twenty-three-year history for the benefit of the community.

The highlight of the event was the Monday Night Extravaganza that includes a live auction consisting of several high-end items, nearly all of which are donated.

This year’s auction included vacations to Costa Rica and the Bahamas, golf at Firestone Country Club and Inverness Club, fine jewelry, fine wine, tickets to Browns vs Steelers, a custom built ‘she-shed,’ and many more wonderful items.

The auction alone raised an amazing $160,000, thanks to the generosity of the attendees. Also contributing to the success of the event was a generous Jeep donation by Kable Derrow of Findlay Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. The Jeep, a 2023 Wrangler, was raffled off and a winner was drawn by the Braden Kramer Foundation’s Super Hero number twenty one at the Monday Night auction.

The Black Swamp Classic Committee includes members from local businesses as well as members from the recipient organizations. The committee worked tirelessly to ensure that the event was a resounding success and that the funds raised would benefit the local community.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s event and incredibly humbled by the support of the local community yet again,” said Chris Webb, Senior Vice President of State Bank and this year’s Black Swamp Classic Committee Chair.

“The funds raised will go a long way in supporting the important work of the Findlay YMCA, the Putnam County YMCA, and the Braden Kramer Foundation.”

The Black Swamp Classic will return for its 24th year on September 16th and 17th, 2024.