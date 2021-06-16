Brantley Gilbert To Release ‘The Worst Country Song Of All Time’

Brantley Gilbert will release a new single on Friday (June 18th) called “The Worst Country Song Of All Time” and it features Toby Keith and Hardy. He shared the news on social media on Monday (June 14th) writing, “Well y’all asked for it… It’s official… My new single “The Worst Country Song of all Time” feat. @tobykeith and @hardy is out everywhere on Friday…. Y’all ready to have a little fun with this one #bgnation?”

Last month, Brantley asked his BG Nation fans on TikTok: “What is the worst country song of all time?” With nearly 500K views, over 7,500 opinionated fans left their thoughts in the comments, with the debate making its way into a writer’s room containing Brantley, Hardy, Hunter Phelps and Will Weatherly.

Brantley said, “Hardy threw the idea on the table, and he said, ‘Guys, I know this is crazy, but I had a title I put down in my phone: ‘The Worst Country Song Of All Time.’ We all laughed it off because obviously it was a joke. Then we all were throwing out lines we thought were funny. The next thing you know, we’ve got this song written, and the rest is history in the making.”

He added, “We were listening to the demo after we finished it, and I said to Hardy, ‘Man, if we get a wild hair and decide we’re actually going to cut this, would you be cool with cutting it with me?’ I’ll never forget, he looked at me and he said, ‘Absolutely.’ As far as Toby goes – it’s freakin’ Toby Keith! He’s written some of the best and put out some of my favorite country songs of all time. So having him on it is kind of like that final seal of approval.”

Brantley continues working on his next studio album.