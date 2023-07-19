BVHS Announces Changes To Board Of Trustees

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

The Blanchard Valley Health System Board of Trustees is announcing several recent changes to its members and officers.

The Board recently elected Ginger Jones as Board Chair, succeeding Kim Stumpp. Jones, retired Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, has served with the Board since 2015, most recently as Vice Chair on the Executive Committee and as Chair of the Finance Committee. Other members comprising the Executive Committee include Frank A. Cosiano, MD, Vice Chair; Myron D. Lewis, President; Kim Stumpp, Immediate Past Chair; Jeffery Shrader, Treasurer; James PF Dowling, MD, Secretary; Beth Kroetz, At-Large Member; and William Hopkins, MD, At-Large Member.

The Board appointed Annette Edgington (General Manager, GSW Manufacturing, Inc.) and Donald Malarky (Retired, Marathon Petroleum Company) as its newest Trustees. Edgington will also continue to serve on the BVHS Finance Committee as will Malarky on the Quality Committee.

Edgington received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1993 and a Master’s degree in business administration in 2003 from the University of Findlay. As the North America General Manager for GSW Manufacturing, Inc., headquartered in Findlay, her projects have included site selection and startup of two operations in Mexico, presentations to Japanese board members, North American operations finance/accounting, enterprise research planning software implementations, and revitalizing and renovating the Japan West restaurant in downtown Findlay.

Her past and present board and committee roles include serving as board chair for The Findlay-Hancock County Alliance, development chair for the Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development board, and community chair for The United Way of Hancock

County, as well as serving on the University of Findlay Business Affiliates scholarship committee and the BVHS finance committee.

Malarky is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati. He retired after 35 years of service with Marathon Petroleum Company, where he served in numerous locations and positions of leadership prior to locating to Findlay in 2007 as Manager of Major Projects. In this role, he was responsible for the design, development, and construction of MPC’s Findlay Corporate campus and the Hancock Hotel.

Upon retiring, Malarky served as the administrative services manager with responsibility for corporate building facilities, travel and conference services, and corporate/local charitable giving. He has served on boards for the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, Findlay Economic Development, Findlay Country Club, and Hancock Historical Museum.

Trustee and former Treasurer Joseph Longo, whose tenure has reached term limitations, has served with BVHS governance since 2005 in multiple capacities, most recently on the Finance and Executive Committees. He has been reappointed as a non-voting member of the Board and to the Finance Committee.

Trustee Cheryl Buckland, who has served with BVHS governance since 2008, has retired from the BVHS Board. Buckland’s service has encompassed membership on the Quality Committee and the Governance and Nominating Committee. Trustee Jamie Stall also recently retired from Board service. Stall’s service on the BVHS Board since 2021 has included membership on the Finance Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome our new members to the Blanchard Valley Health System Board of Trustees and its committees. As leaders in our community, they bring a wealth of expertise and dedication to our organization, contributing an enormous amount of their own time,” said Myron D. Lewis, president and chief executive officer of BVHS. “They will provide guidance that will help strengthen BVHS and will ensure our commitment to those we serve.”

Lewis also thanked the outgoing board members, and stated his appreciation for Stumpp’s time serving as board chair.

“Each of these individuals has made a difference to the health system, to the BVHS family of professionals and to the communities we serve,” he said. “This organization is stronger for their dedication and passion. I would like to thank Kim Stumpp for her service as Board chair, and for her leadership, and to welcome Ginger M. Jones as incoming chair and thank her for her commitment to our efforts.”

In addition, three individuals were chosen to serve on BVHS committees.

New members of the BVHS Finance Committee are Thomas Lause, who retired in 2022 as vice president of business affairs, chief financial officer and treasurer for the

University of Findlay; and Kurt Ohlrich, vice president of finance for The Mennel Milling Company.

A new Quality Committee member is Kristin Day, plant leader, Findlay operations, Whirlpool Corporation.

To learn more about Blanchard Valley Health System and the services the organization offers to the region, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.