Camp FUN Registration

Time is running out to register for Camp FUN, a free day camp designed for area youth who have been impacted in some way by addiction.

The camp will be held Saturday, November 18th from 10 to 4 at First Presbyterian Church at 2330 South Main Street in Findlay.

Camp FUN (Friendship, Understanding and Nurturing) is open to youth between the ages of 9 and 17.

The purpose of the camp is to provide a positive, encouraging and supportive experience for youth.

It will be a day filled with exciting activities.

Parents or guardians can register their child online by clicking here.

There is no fee to attend the camp.