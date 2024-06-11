Chappell Roan Turns Down Invitation To The White House To Perform At Pride Event

During Chappell Roan’s high-profile set at Governors Ball on Sunday, the pop star revealed she turned down an invitation to the White House, all while dressed like the Statue Of Liberty. The singer said she was asked to perform at a Pride event hosted by the White House, but declined their offer. “In response to the White House, who asked me to perform for Pride,” said Roan, while performing in front of one of the biggest crowds of the weekend. “We want liberty, justice and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.” Roan referenced her costume while saying, “I am in drag of the biggest queen of all. But in case you had forgotten what’s etched on my pretty little toes, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’ That means freedom and trans rights, that means freedom and women’s rights, and it especially means freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories.” (Variety)