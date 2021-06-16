Chris Young Invites Public To Attend Music Video Shoot In Downtown Nashville

Chris Young will film a live performance for a new music video from his upcoming album, Famous Friends, on July 5th in downtown Nashville. The performance is free and open to the public.

Chris will perform some of his biggest hits live, in addition to the music video taping, and he might be joined by some special guests. For more information, log onto visitmusiccity.com/july4th.

Chris’ current single, “Famous Friends,” featuring Kane Brown, is a Top Five and climbing on the country charts. His Famous Friends album will be released on August 6th.