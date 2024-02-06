Community Foundation Remembers Bill Frack On His Birthday

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

Today we’re remembering Bill Frack on his birthday!

Bill left his legacy as the largest estate gift in the Foundation’s history.

But more importantly, he was an ardent supporter of those experiencing homelessness and domestic violence, and enthusiastic fan of BGSU basketball.

Read more about Bill’s funds:

https://www.community-foundation.com/…/william-d-frack…

(above picture courtesy of the Community Foundation)