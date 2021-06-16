Dan + Shay, Luke Combs Among This Year’s ACM Honors Honorees

Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Loretta Lynn, Toby Keith, Lady A and Rascal Flatts are among the honorees at this year’s ACM Honors, taking place on August 25th at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Loretta, as well as songwriters Gretchen Peters and the late Curly Putman, are receiving the ACM Poet’s Award, which honors songwriters “for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs’ impact on the culture of country music.

Dan + Shay will receive the ACM Jim Reeves International Award, which honors “outstanding contributions to the acceptance of country music throughout the world.”

Rascal Flatts will receive the ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award for “advanc(ing) the popularity of the genre through their contributions in multiple facets of the industry.”

Lady A will be presented with the ACM Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award, in recognition of their “devot(ion) to improving lives through the power of music … generosity of spirit … and commitment to serving others.”

Luke Combs will receive the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award for earning a double-platinum album in 2021 and being the only country artist to take his first 10 career singles to No. 1 (he now has 11 with “Forever After All”).

Toby Keith will be honored with the ACM Merle Haggard Spirit Award, which is “presented to a singer-songwriter who is continuing the legacy of country legend and 20-time ACM Award winner Merle Haggard by following his/her own path, crafting great songs and epitomizing Merle’s spirit through genuine performances and great storytelling.”