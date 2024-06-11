Eminem Debuts “Houdini” And Performs With Jelly Roll At Detroit’s Michigan Central Concert

During a concert celebrating the grand reopening of Detroit’s Michigan Central Station, rapper Eminem presented the live debut of his brand new single, “Houdini,” for his hometown fans, while backed by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Eminem, who served as executive producer of the show along with his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, also paired up with Jelly Roll on “Sing For the Moment,” with the country singer tackling the hook on the Aerosmith-sampling track. Fellow Detrioit music legends Jack White, Diana Ross, the Clark Sisters, and Slum Village also performed at the event. White grew up in the neighborhood and would bike to Central Station as a kid. “If you’d have asked me then if this place was ever coming back…there’s no way. It’s just too massive a job,” White said, calling the station’s new renovation, “just incredible.” (Billboard)