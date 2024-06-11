Even Billie Eilish Has Experienced The Pain Of Being Ghosted

Even one of the biggest pop stars on the planet has gone through the painful experience of being ghosted by someone they were close to. In a new episode of the BBC podcast Miss Me?, Billie Eilish told hosts Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver that she isn’t immune to being totally cut out of someone’s life completely out of the blue, despite being a Grammy and Oscar-winning music superstar.

“I had a crazy ghosting happen actually this December. It was insane. Probably the craziest one that’s ever happened to me,” said the 22-year-old Eilish. “I was like, ‘Did you die? Did you literally die?’ It was somebody that I’d also known for years, never heard from him again. Ever. I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘What a f—ing little pathetic man. What a tiny little man. It was literally unbelievable. To this day, never texted me again.” (People)