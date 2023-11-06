FBC Holding Beard And Mustache Competition

(From Findlay Brewing Company)

Beards and mustaches of all shapes and sizes, even handmade, will come together for an important cause at Findlay Brewing Company’s fourth annual Beard and Mustache Competition sponsored by Dan Maciejewski State Farm Agency. The friendly competition will take place at the Findlay Brewing taproom in downtown Findlay from 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. All proceeds benefit local organization Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services.

Attendees can be the first to taste Findlay Brewing’s new brew, The Bearded Lager, an American amber lager brewed with orange peel, ginger, fig and black currant, aged on cinnamon sticks. This holiday-inspired brew will be enjoyed alongside the comradery of the competition led by emcee Rich Fowler and live music by James Adkins and Dean Maag.

Anyone ages 21 and up may register to compete in one of the following categories: Mustache, Partial Beard, Full Beard and Mustache, Styled Beard and Mustache and Whiskerina Handcrafted Beard.

A panel of judges will award points based on length, personal fit, craftmanship and creativity. The highest-scored contestants of each category will go home with a trophy handmade by TimberFork Studio, Findlay Brewing prizes, Mad Cat Beard Care products and bragging rights. The contestant with the highest overall score will be named the 2023 Beard & Mustache Competition Grand Champion and be invited to sit on the panel of judges next year.

Contestants are encouraged to pre-register at Findlaybrewing.com by Monday, Nov. 13. Registration includes one pint of Findlay Brewing draft beer, an exclusive event t-shirt and hat. Thank you to sponsors Dan Maciejewski State Farm Agency, Shade Headwear, Jupmode and Mad Cat Beard Care.

This fun-filled afternoon maintains a meaningful purpose raising awareness and funds for Open Arms a local organization serving individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual assault through crisis intervention, emergency shelter, outreach, advocacy, prevention and education.