The Findlay High School Homecoming Court has been announced.

Top Row (L-R): Matthew Guthrie, Will Cordonnier, Baret Helms, Jeremiah Spiceland, Jackson Zinna.

Seated (L-R): Lauren Gayhart, Corinne Seager, Molly Crates, Adelyn Metzger, Jenna Moyer.

The Homecoming Parade will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday along South Main Street, ending at Donnell Stadium where the King and Queen will be crowned ahead of the football game against Springfield.

The Homecoming Dance will be Saturday night at the high school.