Findlay Mayor Participating In Mayor’s Cup Skills Competition

(From the office of Mayor Muryn)

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn has announced she will be competing in the upcoming Mayor’s Cup event being hosted in Toledo, Ohio.

City of Toledo Mayor Wade Kapsukiewicz has thrown down the gauntlet, daring other Ohio/Michigan mayors/elected officials to join him in the first-ever Mayor’s Cup, a contest of skills (punt, pass, and kick) on the gridiron.

The competition will take place on Sunday, June 25th from Noon to 5:00 PM at Central Catholic High School Gallagher Stadium, 2550 Cherry Street, Toledo, Ohio – home of division II champions “The Fighting Irish’. Mike Robinson and his crew from 4th and Goal Athletics along with the Central Catholic Athletic Department will be assisting at the event.

The Mayor’s Cup is just one of several exciting events leading up to the XLII Italian Bowl on July 1. The Italian Bowl features the top two teams in the Italian Football League (playing American-style football), facing off on US soil for the first time at the University of Toledo Glass Bowl Stadium. The XLII Italian Bowl will be a key fixture of Toledo, Ohio’s Fourth of July weekend festivities this year.

Kapsukiewicz states “Admission is free, so that residents from participating cities and towns can come out and enjoy the afternoon and tailgating before the event is encouraged. Local food trucks will be on hand to feed hungry fans. The competition will be televised live on BCSN, and the winning mayors will be awarded the official Mayor’s Cup at the Italian Bowl half-time and promises to be an entertaining afternoon.”

Currently, mayors from Findlay, Perrysburg, Defiance, Northwood, Port Clinton, Rising Sun, Tontogany Clay Center, Waterville, Millbury, Rossford, Lima, and Luna Pier Michigan have committed to the festivities and more are expected to join. The competition will bond Ohio and Michigan together in welcoming our international guests. It celebrates the great American pastime with all the pomp and reverence that is the game of football.

“I am excited to participate in this friendly, yet competitive, event. I may not have a history of playing football but I plan to represent Findlay well and have a lot of fun showing off Northwest Ohio for the world to see.” said Mayor Christina Muryn.

Italian Football has a long history associated with the US. The first unofficial game in Italy was played on November 27, 1913 (Thanksgiving Day) in Genoa by representatives of the USS Connecticut and the USS Kansas, two ships of the Great White Fleet. The first official game was played in Florence on January 1st, 1945 – Between the US Army and the US Air Force. This was the catalyst that brought American football to Europe, which eventually led to the formation of national leagues.

July 1st 2023 will be the first time that the Italian Bowl will be played outside of Italy. In 1981, the first structured Italian Federation of American Football (AIFA) was founded. The current Federation (FIDAF) has

taken up this solid tradition, and over time has continued to promote and spread excitement for American Football throughout the country.

Each year, more than 20 men’s league teams compete for the coveted title of Champion. The top two teams from the 2023 season will meet in Toledo, Ohio for the XLII (42nd) Italian Bowl championship game (the equivalent of the Super Bowl for American football).

The Italian Bowl takes place on Saturday, July 1 at 3:00 PM at The University of Toledo Glass Bowl Stadium. General admission tickets are $15, reserved seating, $30. Limited inside stadium seats are available for $50. For more information, please visit www.italianbowlusa.com.

The Mayor’s Cup competition before allows Ohio/Michigan to show their hometown pride by cheering on local elected officials as they punt, kick, and pass their way to victory in Toledo.