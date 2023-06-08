Findlay Rotary Presents Edwin L. Heminger Heroes Award

The Findlay Rotary Club presented its 2023 Edwin L. Heminger Heroes Award to Kathryn Bausman.

“Every generation has its heroes to look up to and emulate. It is very important that our youth today understand the value of heroes in their lives, how to recognize heroes and be able to interact with them.”

The Edwin L. Heminger Heroes Award connects Hancock County youth with Rotary members who exhibit the qualities of heroes: leadership, perseverance, courage, caring, selflessness, humility, tolerance and passion. The award is named after the late Edwin L. Heminger, long-term editor and publisher of The Courier.

A celebration honoring the three nominees, Char Simons, John Drymon and Kathryn Bausman was held at the Club meeting on June 7, 2023. The two runners-up each received $250 to go to the charity of their choice and the winner received $1,000 to go to the charity of his/her choice.

The winner was determined by Donnell Middle School eighth-grade students following in-person interviews of the three candidates by the students.

Kathryn Bausman came to the City Mission of Findlay in May 2021, with 30 years of business, 15 years of non-profit and 20 years of pastoral and ministry experience.

She studied business at the University of Alaska, Anchorage and received her ordination through Bethany Theological Seminary, Academy for Ministerial Leadership in Richmond, IN. She has certifications and experience in Recovery Ministry, Trauma Care, Pastoral Care, Grant Writing and Mission Management.

She has worked in a variety of capacities in small and large missions, ranging from small residential recovery programs to a 450 bed multi-faceted facility in South Florida. As a pastor she worked with churches in crises, biblically guiding them through the process of healing and forgiveness.

Prior to Kathryn’s work in the non-profit sector, she owned and operated a mortgage company and a compliance company in Mississippi and Texas. She moved to Findlay with her husband of 37 years, Mark. They have 4 children, 3 of which are adopted, and 9 grandchildren. Mark’s military career and Kathryn’s passion have allowed them to live in more than 10 states and 2 countries.

They love being a part of the Findlay community and look forward to all the future holds. Her designated charity was City Mission of Findlay.