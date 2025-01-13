Forensic Science Students Benefit From Partnership With Ohio BCI

(From Bowling Green State University)

From crime scenes to laboratories, forensic scientists play a critical role in collecting and analyzing evidence to help solve crimes of all forms.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the in-demand career field is expected to grow by 14% by 2033, much faster than the average for all occupations.

At Bowling Green State University, students are empowered to gain hands-on experience in forensic science well before graduation through an innovative, one-of-a-kind partnership with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“The partnership with Ohio BCI is such an advantage for students in the forensic science program,” BGSU senior Rachel Hedderman said. “We are learning directly from experienced professionals. They have prepared me better than I could have ever imagined.”

BGSU is the only university in Ohio – and one of a select few in the country – with a professional criminal investigation lab on campus.

The partnership provides students with experiential learning opportunities and establishes a crucial connection between academia and industry to ensure students are highly qualified upon entering the workforce.

The BGSU difference

All BGSU faculty members in the forensic science program have decades of professional experience, and many are current and former Ohio BCI employees.

Dr. Travis Worst, an associate teaching professor and director of the Center for the Future of Forensic Science, said sharing knowledge gleaned from real-life experiences is crucial in preparing students for the complexities of forensic science.

“We all have extensive experience in forensics, which we draw upon as educators,” Worst said. “The on-the-job experience is irreplaceable and allows us to comprehensively prepare students for their careers in forensic science.”

The BGSU undergraduate forensic science program, which includes specializations in drug analysis, examinations and DNA analysis, is one of only two programs in Ohio accredited by the Forensic Science Education Programs Accreditation Commission (FEPAC). BGSU also has Ohio’s only FEPAC-accredited master’s degree program in forensic science.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Center for the Future of Forensic Science at BGSU was the impetus for establishing the degree programs and, in addition, serves to advance research and professional training in forensic science and law enforcement.

Internship experience

As part of Hedderman’s culminating experience in the program, she completed an internship at the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education in Philadelphia, where she worked on mock cases.

The experience, Hedderman said, helped sharpen her skills in determining the presence of DNA, gathering and packaging evidence and writing reports in collaboration with detectives. She also developed DNA profiles and testified as an expert witness in a mock court case.

Reflecting on the internship, Hedderman, who is pursuing a forensic DNA analysis specialization and will graduate in May, said the experience reaffirmed the caliber of her BGSU education.

“It was very encouraging to walk into the internship with a solid foundation of DNA analysis,” Hedderman said. “The knowledge and hands-on experience from BGSU allowed me to spend the summer refining those skills in preparation for my future career.”