‘Fun For All’ Series Continues With October Events

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s ‘Fun For All’ series of free community events continues in October.

According to the Community Foundation’s website, the October events include the Pumpkin Train and Halloween Express at the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation and a Murder Mystery Dinner at 50 North.

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.