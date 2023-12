The Findlay Fire Department put out a garbage truck that caught on fire.

It happened in the noon hour on Thursday.

The Rumpke trash truck was driving down Crystal Avenue when it started smoking.

The driver pulled into Crystal Glen Apartments and exited the truck.

The truck then caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

The black smoke could be seen from a distance away.

Responding firefighters quickly put the fire out.

Nobody was injured.