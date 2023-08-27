Hancock County Fair Coming Up

The Hancock County Fair is coming up.

It will be held August 30th through September 4th at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Findlay.

The Hancock County Fair features a variety of events and activities and you can click here for the daily schedule.

Senior Day at the fair will be Thursday, August 31st and seniors 65 and older get in free.

The 6th annual Donkey Race will be held on Wednesday, August 30th at 7 p.m. in the North Grandstand.

The Demolition Derby returns this year and will be held on Saturday, September 2nd at 6:30 p.m.

Get the full list of activities and events by clicking here.