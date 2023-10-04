Hancock County Resident Running For Ohio House

A Hancock County resident has announced he’s running for the Ohio House of Representatives.

Ty Mathews is seeking the Republican nomination in the 83rd Ohio House District in the 2024 primary.

Jon Cross is currently the State Rep. for the 83rd District, which includes Hancock County, Hardin County and portions of Logan County.

Mathews says he’ll bring to the state legislature a strong record of service and deep-rooted dedication to upholding conservative principles and values.

“I am honored and humbled to officially declare my candidacy for State Representative,” said Mathews.

“Our community deserves a steadfast and principled representative who will exhibit integrity and truly represent the people of the 83rd House District. I am committed to being that voice and ensuring the values we hold dear are defended and advanced at the state house.”

Click here to visit his campaign website.