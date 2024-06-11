Howard University Rescinds Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Honorary Degree

Washington, D.C.’s distinguished Howard University has rescinded the honorary degree that they presented to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs back in 2014. Howard will also return the $1 million donation that Combs contributed to the university, and will terminate a $1 million pledge agreement from the Sean Combs Foundation. Combs was previously a business major at Howard from 1987-1989, but left school after his second year. These actions by Howard University are a result of recent sexual assault allegations made against Combs, as well as the video footage of Combs physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

“Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor,” the board said in a statement. “The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence.” (Billboard)