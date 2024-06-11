Jelly Roll Partners With Dunkin’ To Celebrate National Donut Day

Jelly Roll can’t resist a good donut. In fact, he got his nickname from his love of jelly filled donuts. So, it’s a perfect pairing for Jelly Roll to help promote National Donut Day on June 7 for Dunkin’. The Grammy-nominated singer shared an Instagram video to promote his collaboration with the donut company. Jelly Roll opens up a box of Dunkin’ and reveals, “Everybody always asks me how I got the name Jelly Roll. Believe it or not, truth is, it’s ’cause of these little guys right here.”

Jelly Roll goes on to share his preferred dunking styles with his donuts, one of which is named after his wife, Bunnie XO. Dunkin’ has plenty of merch that they are rolling out to celebrate National Donut Day – including a pink Jelly hoodie in honor of Jelly Roll – with customers also getting a free donut on June 7 with the purchase of a beverage. (People)