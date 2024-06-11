Kendrick Lamar Gives Surprise Commencement Address At Compton College

Kendrick Lamar surprised the 2024 graduates at Compton College by presenting the commencement address at their graduation ceremony on Friday. The Pulitzer-Prize winning rapper made his first public appearance since his bitter feud with Drake took over the hip-hop world. During his speech, Lamar praised the graduates for what they achieved, and showed a lot of pride towards his hometown. “I still believe in Compton. Compton has always been the future for me,” said Lamar. “It’s time that we change the narrative. Some people tell us, ‘This generation don’t have what it takes.’ They’re wrong though. Because not only y’all have what it takes, but y’all have something even bigger: y’all have the heart. Y’all can go out here and express y’all thoughts, and say it with conviction and passion and stand on it and be unapologetic about it.” (Consequence of Sound)