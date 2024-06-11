Lana Del Rey Praises Taylor Swift’s Success, Saying “She Wants It More Than Anyone”

Lana Del Rey’s friendship with Taylor Swift has only grown stronger over the past year. The pair attended the Grammy Awards together back in February, with Swift even bringing her collaborator Del Rey on stage with her to share in her big moment as she won Album of the Year for Midnights. In a recent interview with BBC News, Del Rey praised Swift for all that the pop megastar has achieved. “She’s told me so many times that she wants it more than anyone,” Del Rey said. “And how amazing – she’s getting exactly what she wants. She’s driven, and I think it’s really paid off.” Swift’s record setting The Eras Tour just finished off three sold-out nights in Edinburgh, Scotland on Sunday, and heads on to Liverpool, England for three more sold-out shows beginning Thursday night at the historic Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool Football Club. (Rolling Stone)