Lauren Alaina To Star In Hallmark Movie This Fall

Lauren Alaina will be starring on the small screen this fall. She has a main role in the Hallmark Channel’s Roadhouse Romance, the first movie of their 2021 “Fall Harvest” programming event. Roadhouse Romance will premiere on Saturday, September 11th at 9 pm ET.

Lauren plays Lt. Callie Jackson, who returns home after a military tour, expecting everything to pick up right where she left it. To her dismay, her late Grandfather’s BBQ joint is struggling, and her high school sweetheart has moved on. She has a run-in with Luke, played by Tyler Hynes, a TV director passing through town, who teaches her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of looking back.

Lauren performs her songs “Run” and “What Do You Think Of” in the movie, and those songs will appear on her upcoming album. She also sings a cover of Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing At All,” the first song she performed at Tootsies in Nashville when she was just twelve years old.

Lauren will be joining Florida Georgia Line on tour beginning in September.