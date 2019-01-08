New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to unveil health care program for city residents, including undocumented immigrants

SARINYAPINNGAM/iStock(NEW YORK) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday will unveil a plan that provides health care to all city residents, regardless of their ability to pay or their immigration status.

The new program, NYC Care, will guarantee health care for the estimated 600,000 New Yorkers who do not currently have health insurance, according to the mayor’s office. Undocumented immigrants will also be included in the plan.

