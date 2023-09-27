Ohio’s Deer Archery Hunting Season Beginning

(ONN) – Deer Archery hunting season begins in Ohio on Saturday, September 30th and will run through February 4th, 2024.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, archery season continues to see an increase in popularity.

Ohio hunters checked more than 210,000 deer during the 2022-23 season, and a record 99,742 deer were taken with archery equipment.

There has been a dramatic increase in the popularity of archery hunting in the past decade.

New this season, non-resident students who are actively enrolled in an Ohio college or university can purchase Ohio resident hunting licenses and permits.