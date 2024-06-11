Peso Pluma Broke His Foot During His Governors Ball Performance

Peso Pluma was feeling the energy of the New York crowd and not the pain in his broken foot during his headlining set on Sunday at Governors Ball. The music superstar from Guadalajara apparently broke his foot while he was dancing on stage, but he still completed his set. “I can’t even barely stand, but I don’t give a f*ck,” he announced to the crowd. Peso’s dynamic set also featured guest stars Jasiel Nuñez on “Rosa Pastel,” and Rich the Kid on “Gimme a Second.”

In an Instagram slideshow featuring photos from his set, Peso praised the energy of the crowd while dismissing the severity of his injury. “broken foot? IDGAF!…THANKS NEW YORK. YALL ENERGY WAS INSANE! LOS AMOOOOOO!” Peso later confirmed his broken foot in an Instagram story featuring him in a hospital bed giving the camera the middle finger, with the caption, “Fractura confirmada. 🦴💔😭” Peso Pluma’s new album, Éxodo, is out June 20. (Rolling Stone)