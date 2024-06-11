Post Malone & Morgan Wallen Top Hot 100 For Fourth Week, Eminem Debuts At No. 2

Post Malone’s country hit featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help,” is once again No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fourth consecutive week in a row. “I Had Some Help” is the first song to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 since Miley Cyrus’ Grammy-winning “Flowers” topped the charts in its first six weeks in early 2023. Elsewhere in the Top 5, Eminem debuts at No. 2 with “Houdini,” the rapper’s 23rd career Top 10 and his highest-charting hit since he reached No. 1 in 2013 with “The Monster,” featuring Rihanna. The rest of the Top 5 is filled out by Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” at No. 3, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” at No. 4, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” at No. 5. (Billboard)