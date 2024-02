(From Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

We have had several scam calls today where someone is pretending to be a Jennifer Wilkinson from the Putnam County Sheriff’s office.

There is even a linkedin account claiming to be a deputy with the Putnam County OH Sheriffs Office.

This person does NOT work for us. It is a scam caller.

When they call it looks like our phone number but it is spoofed.

If you get a call please hang up and call us at 419-523-3208.